Tim Sherwood suggests Liverpool star Cody Gakpo was out of his depth against Real Madrid











Tim Sherwood has suggested that Liverpool new boy Cody Gakpo looked completely out of his depth against Real Madrid and was nowhere near as good as Darwin Nunez on the night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fell to their worst ever defeat at Anfield in the Champions League last night after a 5-2 loss to Madrid.

Liverpool had never conceded five goals at home in the competition before last night and Klopp will be disappointed after his side got off to such a promising start.

The Reds found themselves two goals ahead within the opening 15 minutes and looked set to build on some positive results over the past couple of weeks.

But after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, Madrid showed their class and why they are reigning European champions.

Two of Liverpool’s front-three got on the scoresheet on the night but Gakpo struggled to make an impact before being replaced by Roberto Firmino just after the hour mark.

And Sherwood has suggested that the Dutchman may have been out of his depth while facing Carlo Ancelotti’s men last night.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sherwood criticises Gakpo after Madrid defeat

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Sherwood said that he thought Liverpool started positively, with Nunez looking menacing off the left-hand side. But he was less impressed with Gakpo’s performance at Anfield.

“Nunez looked threatening. Gakpo struggled, I think it looked a bit much for him,” the former Tottenham manager said.

“But in the end they [Madrid] had too much firepower, too much know-how in the competition.”

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

It seems a bit harsh from Sherwood considering that Gakpo did cause Madrid some problems with his movement off the ball.

There’s no doubt that there is plenty more to come from the 23-year-old and his recent performances have been encouraging.

The £35 million man bagged a goal in each of Liverpool’s wins over Everton and Newcastle United over the past nine days. Klopp will be hoping the forward can continue to find his feet over the coming weeks and produce the type of form he managed at PSV.

