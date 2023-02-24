Tottenham eye Luciano Spalletti as potential Antonio Conte replacement











Tottenham are keen on bringing in Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti to replace Antonio Conte, should the Italian decide to leave.

Conte’s future is a constant subject of conversation at Tottenham. With each passing week, there seems to be indecision around whether or not Conte will remain at the club. For now, the Italian is recovering at home from surgery, with Cristian Stellini steadying the ship.

However, Il Mattino has reported today that Tottenham are planning to move for the experienced Spalletti, if Conte does indeed move on.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Il Mattino claims that there is doubt over the future of Spalletti in Naples. This, despite him being set to lead them to the Serie A title this season. Napoli are blowing the rest of the league away and have even emerged as one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

But should no new contract be signed, then Spurs could make their move. The London outfit are said to be among a number of clubs keen on Spalletti. The 63-year-old has a wealth of experience.

Having won two league titles in Russia, winning the Scudetto with Napoli would bring his haul to three. Of course, he’s won other trophies, including the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

TBR’s View: Spalletti an intriguing option for Tottenham

Spalletti has long been seen as one of Italy’s better managers but his stock has risen since being in charge of Napoli.

His current Napoli side are blowing teams away with their football and Spurs fans can be excited about what might come if Spalletti arrived.

Of course, there’d be the added bonus of links to players like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Those two are two of Europe’s very best young players.

If Conte is to leave, then Spalletti would be a more than adequate replacement at the club.