Liverpool eyeing £43m ‘diamond’ to enhance attacking threat – Report

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Rennes forward Jeremy Doku, who is attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

Doku has been one of the stars of Ligue 1 for a while now and has been widely tipped to get a move to one of the very big clubs in Europe at some point.

And it seems interest is growing, with GFNF now suggesting Liverpool have huge interest in taking Doku from Rennes.

Liverpool keen on signing Jeremy Doku

According to GFNF, which cites Rennes journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Liverpool hold a big interest in Doku.

The Belgian forward has a contract with Rennes until 2025 but with no sign of a new deal just yet, it seems the French side might be willing to cash in.

Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Doku has long been considered one of Europe’s brightest prospects and has even impressed a certain Kylian Mbappe with his explosive pace.

Lauded by Kevin de Bruyne as a ‘diamond in the rough’, there is a belief around Europe that Doku is more than ready to make the next step in his career.

When Spurs were keen back in 2021, it was claimed Rennes valued Doku at around £43m. Whether or not that value has risen or dipped, remains to be seen.

One to watch

Liverpool aren’t exactly in dire need of attacking wide players right now so while Doku is an exciting prospect, this isn’t likely to happen this summer.

Midfield is where it is at for Liverpool at the moment. They need players in the middle of the park and even after that, a defender is considered the next likely signing.

Doku would be a nice to have. But right now, he doesn’t get in the XI so it might be a case of keeping an eye on him in the long-term, rather than anything happening imminently.