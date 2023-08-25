Liverpool could now bid for ‘imposing’ £40m midfielder if Gravenberch bid fails

Liverpool are looking to sign another midfielder before the transfer window slams shut next week.

The Reds have already mvoed to sign Wataru Endo recently but Jurgen Klopp wants more, especially if the right deal is on the table.

At the moment, Ryan Gravenberch is the main name being tipped for a move to Anfield. Reports have claimed the Dutchman is open to the move, with Bayern open to selling if the price is right.

However, should a deal for Gravenberch fail, then the Reds have other ideas. And one of those ideas could be Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kone has been tracked all summer by the Reds and according to 90Min, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on his situation in Germany.

The ‘imposing‘ Kone is seen as a midfielder who can come in and offer high energy and ability in the middle of the park for the Reds.

However, 90Min claims that a deal for Kone is more likely of ‘Gladbach drop their asking price. At the moment, they apparently want close to £40m for the midfielder.

Kone an option for Liverpool

Liverpool, in an ideal world anyway, make a move before the window slams shut next week. The Reds need to ensure their squad is strong enough to compete and it’s no surprise to see so many players being linked.

Kone is obviously another talented player who Liverpool like the look of. The one sticking point really – barring the fee – is if Liverpool are 100% sure on Kone as their next signing.

There seems to be a lot of interest in Gravenberch and if he is the main target, then it means getting Kone will feel like they’ve settled for second best in a way.