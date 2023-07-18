Liverpool coaches left applauding 20-year-old youngster during pre-season training

Liverpool coaches have been left very impressed by young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga during pre-season.

The Brazilian posted a montage of clips from training on his Instagram story.

Liverpool have travelled to Germany for their pre-season training and Jurgen Klopp named a 32-man squad.

The most notable absentee was Fabinho with speculation continuing to mount over his future.

Klopp gave himself plenty of options in goal, with six keepers called up to join the first team.

Alisson Becker is still the obvious first choice, although Caoimhin Kelleher’s future is in doubt.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With veteran Adrian still there, it’s unlikely that any of Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros or Fabian Mrozek will see too much action.

However, Pitaluga would have done himself no harm impressing Liverpool’s coaches in training.

The 20-year-old pulled off some stunning stops while working with the first team.

Liverpool coaches impressed with Pitaluga

In the video shared on social media, a shot gets taken from the outside of the box and Pitaluga dives and tips it onto the bar at full stretch.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach can be seen applauding and he shouts, ‘Yes Marcelo’ as he gets ready to make the next save.

He then safely pouches a shot from a Joe Gomez half volley in the next phase of play.

Pitaluga joined Liverpool back in 2020 from Brazilian side Fluminense.

Jurgen Klopp has never given him a chance in the first team but has previously raved about the 20-year-old.

He once described him as an ‘incredible talent’ and named him as Liverpool’s fourth-choice goalkeeper ahead of his young rivals.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Being fourth choice won’t be much consolation for Pitaluga who may need to secure another loan spell this summer.

He spent last year with non-league side Macclesfield Town, making 25 appearances for the club while also training and playing with Liverpool’s Under-21s.

Pitaluga will hope impressing his coaches at Liverpool earns him a move higher up the football pyramid next season.

He’s got the perfect role model to learn from at the club in fellow Brazilian Alisson.

However, he’s at the stage in his career where he needs to be playing as many senior minutes as possible.