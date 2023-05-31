Liverpool coach hopes 26-year-old finds new club ahead of Anfield exit











Liverpool coach John Achterberg has wished Arthur Melo all the best after his loan spell at the club ended.

The Brazilian midfielder took to Instagram to wish the club well as he returns to Juventus.

Jurgen Klopp brought Arthur Melo in on deadline in the summer as an injury crisis in midfield emerged.

There were high expectations for Arthur Melo when he first arrived at the club.

He was seen doing extra training to get up to speed with the rest of his teammates.

Unfortunately, his eagerness proved to be his downfall as he picked up an injury in training in October.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Although he had spells after having surgery where he was fit, Arthur wouldn’t play another minute for the first team.

His entire senior Liverpool career lasted just 13 minutes in a Champions League defeat to Napoli.

However, coach John Achterberg has wished Arthur well after leaving Liverpool.

He appeared to be a popular figure in the dressing room despite his lack of involvement on the pitch.

The Brazilian may be left wondering why he was an unused substitute against Southampton and not at least given a chance to play Premier League football.

Achterberg wishes Arthur well after Liverpool exit

The 26-year-old sent a long message to Liverpool’s fans on Instagram, saying: “As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season.

“I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive.

“Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months. I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!”

Club captain Jordan Henderson replied and said: “Good luck mate!”

While Liverpool coach John Achterberg said to Arthur: “Top man hope you get a good move Amigo! YNWA.”

John Achterberg wishes Arthur Melo well after Liverpool exit. Cr. (arthurhmelo) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Arthur has an impressive CV under his belt, having now played for Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus.

However, his year on the sidelines might make his next move trickier.

It seems unlikely that he’ll return to the Premier League given teams never got an opportunity to watch him play.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The only fit may be Fulham who have a growing cohort of Portuguese-speaking players and are in the market for a central midfielder.

Whatever happens, fans will look back at Arthur’s loan move as one of the strangest pieces of business Liverpool have ever done.

Show all