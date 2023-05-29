Fulham want to sign £52m midfielder this summer, he’s a big fan of Andreas Pereira











Fulham are now considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Fred as the transfer window approaches.

A report from Manchester Evening News shares more details on the 30-year-old’s future.

Fulham’s return to the Premier League has been an unmitigated success this season.

Many would have expected them to make an immediate return to the Championship after their previous top-flight campaigns.

However, Marco Silva has done a phenomenal job with Fulham comfortably finishing in the top half of the league.

It’s also seen him linked with the Tottenham job in recent day.

Silva has done this by building a core of Portuguese-speaking players in West London.

The likes of Joao Palhinha, Willian and Andreas Pereira have been instrumental in their success this season.

Now, Silva is keen to bring another Brazilian to Fulham in the form of Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The £52m midfielder only has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

He could join his compatriots this summer as they look to build on a positive season.

Fulham want Man United midfielder Fred

The report from MEN shares that, ‘intermediaries have proposed a possible move for Fred, 30, to Fulham as United want to recruit a younger midfielder.’

TalkSPORT have also added that Marco Silva is pushing for Fulham to sign the 30-year-old.

A move to Fulham would give him the chance to be reunited with Pereira, who has already showered with praise this season.

“I think he’s doing really well at Fulham, he’s a great player,” Fred said about Pereira.

“Everyone knows how good he is. We played together here for some time, he was at Flamengo in Brazil where he did well, I was following him there.”

“Now he’s back here with Fulham and having a great season in the Premier League, [he’s a] great player, we know his quality.”

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

It would be a coup for Fulham to sign Fred from Man United this summer and show how far they’ve come in the last 12 months.

He had a brilliant game against Marco Silva’s side yesterday as Erik ten Hag’s side ran out 2-1 winners.

Fred hasn’t been first choice this season and if the club plan to strengthen further he could drop down the pecking order.

Fulham signed Sasa Lukic in January and Harrison Reed and Palhinha have proved to be a fantastic pairing in midfield.

The Brazilian would offer some important competition and cover in that area.

With Palhinha also linked with moves away from Fulham, he may end up being an important replacement even if a move would appear to be unlikely.

