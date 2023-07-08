Liverpool asked about ‘complete’ midfielder, but he’s not going anywhere

Liverpool asked about Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer, but it looks like bad news for the Reds.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has shared more details on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the 24-year-old.

It’s common knowledge now that manager Jurgen Klopp wants to revolutionise his midfield this summer.

He’s already signed Alexis Mac Allister who can play several different roles in the middle of the park.

Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai also allows Klopp to play with an attacking central playmaker if he wants to tweak his tactics.

Liverpool aren’t done yet and have been closely linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

They face plenty of competition for the teenager who is unlikely to want to play in the Championship next season.

Liverpool also asked about Federico Valverde this summer as Real Madrid make moves in the transfer market.

Jude Bellingham’s arrival at the Bernabeu may have put the Uruguayan’s place in the side in doubt.

However, it looks like Carlo Ancelotti isn’t keen to let the 24-year-old move on.

Liverpool have asked about Valverde

Speaking about the ‘complete’ midfielder, Bailey said: “There’s a bit more speculation about him, but he’s not going anywhere.

“That’s not to say clubs haven’t shown interest, they have. My understanding is that Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have all asked about [Fede] Valverde.

“They’re making sure that there’s availability. [Jude] Bellingham’s come in, Arda Guler the new Lionel Messi from Turkey has come in.

“They’re all doing their due diligence, if you don’t ask you don’t get.

“I’d be amazed if [Manchester] United or Arsenal haven’t asked. Everyone’s asking about Valverde.

“If he’s available, we want him.”

Valverde is an exceptional footballer and it’s no surprise Liverpool and others asked about his availability.

The Reds have reportedly enquired about him, but it looks like there’s no chance he’ll be making the switch to the Premier League.

The Uruguayan is an incredibly well-rounded midfielder and would slot in perfectly alongside Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp will have to look elsewhere for a partner for the World Cup winner.

He may end up deciding one of the club’s current crop of exciting youngsters is the main for the job.