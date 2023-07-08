Liverpool have already signed two midfielders this summer and they’re apparently looking for a third.

The Reds landed Alexis Mac Allister earlier in the window before adding Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks.

Now, Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia before the window closes.

The Reds are one of several sides apparently eyeing the 19-year-old, along with Arsenal and possibly Chelsea.

On Friday night, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on Lavia.

He took to Twitter with the update, mentioning how Liverpool are ‘especially’ interested in the Belgian.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp is a “big fan” of Lavia, added Plettenberg.

In addition, Barcelona were apparently also eyeing the teenager, but have been put off by his price tag.

Our view

Midfielders are in high demand this summer, and the top talents from relegated clubs are getting particular attention.

We’ve already seem James Maddison go, and the likes of Lavia and James Ward-Prowse could well follow suit.

Lavia would be a great shout for Klopp’s Liverpool as he’s both first-team ready and one for the future.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

For such a young player to impress in the Premier League at a struggling club is the sign of a truly ‘incredible‘ talent.

Described as having ‘scary’ potential by Alex Iwobi, Lavia would be another exciting addition for Liverpool if he joins.

Admittedly, Lavia’s price tag is quite steep, so let’s see how the Reds get on in negotiations with Southampton.