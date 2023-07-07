Liverpool enquired for midfielder who’s ‘on the verge of becoming the best’

Liverpool have hit the ground running in the transfer market this summer by making two big midfield signings.

The Reds landed Alexis Mac Allister early on in the window before also signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Reports have been doing the rounds suggesting Liverpool are looking at further additions.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

For instance, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is thought to be on the Anfield club’s radar this summer.

However, there are also reported Liverpool midfield targets who most likely won’t be making the move.

One of those is Federico Valverde, who 90Min claim has been the subject of enquiries from the Reds.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have apparently got in touch too.

However, 90Min reported that Real Madrid ‘immediately dismissed’ all enquiries for Valverde.

Meanwhile, the player himself apparently sees himself as a future Bernabeu captain.

With that in mind, the likelihood Liverpool – or any other suitors – will sign him this summer is slim.

Our view

Valverde is a key player for his side, making 56 appearances in all competitions for them last term.

Admittedly, the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler have led to speculation over his future.

However, it looks like Valverde – part of the same agency as Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones – won’t be going anywhere.

It’s good to hear that Liverpool made enquiries about Valverde, one of the best midfielders in the game.

Indeed, Joe Cole told BT Sport – via the Daily Mail – that the Real ace is “on the verge of becoming the best”.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

At the same time, Liverpool probably knew deep down that they didn’t have much of a chance of signing him.

Valverde is already at Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it’s not like he has fallen out of favour.

Why would he leave them for any other club in the world unless the writing was on the wall?