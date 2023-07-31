Liverpool are about to make bid to sign ‘incredible’ midfielder

Liverpool will step up their attempts to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton with an improved second bid.

That’s according to The Times who claim that the second bid for the midfielder will be a lot closer to Southamtpon’s £50m asking price.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have previously had an offer of £34m and £4m in add-ons rejected by the Championship side.

However, with Fabinho soon to follow Jordan Henderson to Saudia Arabia it seems Liverpool will press on with their business.

Liverpool fans will surely be very pleased to hear the news of a second bid.

Lavia has emerged as a key target to add defensive stability to their midfield in a summer of big change.

In addition to the two mentioned, Liverpool have also parted ways with Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo.

And whilst they’ve made some incredibly exciting signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, there’s evidently still a discrepancy in numbers.

Should a deal be agreed for Lavia he may not even be the last central midfielder through the door.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold has looked immaculate inverting into midfield, there’s probably still space for another name.

Liverpool to make second bid for Southampton’s Lavia

If there was ever an advert for everything Liverpool look to encompass this season then yesterday’s 4-0 win against Leicester was it.

The side were pulsating in attack and Alexis Mac Allister was at the heart of it all.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Szoboszlai looked imperious in the second half and almost scored a wonder goal.

With all the faces returning from injury as well there’s clearly a ton to be optimistic about this season.

And if a second bid for Southampton’s ‘incredible’ Lavia sees him arrive at Liverpool, they could really spark a title challenge once again.

Albeit pre-season, Liverpool look like a scary proposition going forwards.

If Jurgen Klopp is able to complete the window with one or two more names, Liverpool may be able to put last season behind them.