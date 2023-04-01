Liverpool among favourites to sign Nicolo Barella this summer











Liverpool are considered frontrunners to make a move and sign Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, according to reports.

Calciomercato has claimed today that Barella could be on the move from Inter Milan this summer. In the report, Liverpool are the only club mentioned as having interest with CM claiming that the interest from Liverpool ‘undoubtedly stands out’.

Barella is widely considered one of the best midfielders in Italy at the moment. He was lauded as being ‘the best midfielder in the world’ by Italian agent Furio Valcareggi.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Further, it’s also known that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Barella. The Liverpool boss previously raved about the Italian, calling him ‘top class’ after coming up against him in the Champions League.

Barella is a man in-demand heading into the summer window. Tottenham are known to be keen on signing him, with a price tag of around £62m mentioned. But with Antonio Conte now gone, that transfer could be considered unlikely.

Any Liverpool move for Barella is unlikely to impact their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. The Reds are super keen on signing the Englishman but are believed to be looking at at least three new midfield players.

TBR’s View: Barella and Bellingham would be dreamland for Liverpool

Liverpool fans would love this. Signing Barella would be a brilliant piece of business and it might be what’s needed to really get the Reds firing again.

Bellingham is the main man they want of course. But Barella is top class as Klopp says and he’s proven it at the highest of levels for a while now.

If Liverpool can somehow pair Bellingham and Barella this summer, then it would be quite the statement. The Reds need new midfielders. And if this is the duo they get, then it changes everything.