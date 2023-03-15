Tottenham could target Nicolò Barella if Antonio Conte does stay











Tottenham Hotspur could decide to make a move for Nicolò Barella should we see a significant u-turn and Antonio Conte end up looking to stay beyond this season, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

It does appear likely that Conte will leave North London at the end of the campaign. His first full season at the helm has been a difficult one for various reasons. And Sky Sports notes that his contract is up this summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

A number of names are in the frame. But with much of the season left, it seems that it is not entirely out of the question for Conte to end up staying at Tottenham for longer.

Conte could ask for Barella if he stays at Tottenham

That may disappoint some fans. But according to reports from Italy at least, Conte could be convinced to stay at Tottenham if they make some notable moves in the transfer market.

Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

And one player Tottenham could target, according to Calciomercatoweb, is Barella.

The Italian has established himself as one of the best midfielders around during his time with Inter. And he is enjoying another outstanding campaign with the Nerazzurri.

Barella has six goals and eight assists in all competitions. But he is a complete all-rounder in the middle of the park, capable of doing so many different roles.

Unsurprisingly, he will not come cheap. Calciomercatoweb reports that Inter want at least £62 million for the 26-year-old.

But he would arguably be worth the money. Interestingly, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has previously said that Barella is like N’Golo Kanté in the way they both cover so much ground for the team. Jurgen Klopp meanwhile, has said that he is ‘top-class‘.

It would certainly be a huge statement if Tottenham were able to bring him in.

And some fans would probably like the club to pursue a deal whether Conte is there or not.