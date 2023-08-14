Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero against Brentford.

The Argentinian defender posted on Instagram after having a short but important involvement in Tottenham’s first game of the season.

Ange Postecoglou had several key decisions to make ahead of his first competitive game in charge of Spurs.

One of which was deciding who was going to play alongside Cristian Romero in defence.

In the end, he went with new signing Micky Ven de Ven despite only arriving at the club a few days ago.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The pair looked assured together during their time on the pitch together.

However, Romero only last 14 minutes before being replaced by Davinson Sanchez after concerns over a head injury.

Lisandro Martinez enjoyed Romero’s short cameo for Tottenham even if he barely featured.

The 25-year-old also gave an update on his fitness after his early exit.

Martinez impressed with Tottenham defender Romero

Posting on Instagram after the match, Romero said: “We tried until the end to win the game but we couldn’t. We will continue working to improve. all together always. I’m fine , just one blow.”

Lisandro Martinez replied to his post and said: “What a player,”, while Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal both enjoyed his goalscoring exploits.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Romero’s goal was a brilliant one and shows the potential Tottenham have under Postecoglou.

New signing James Maddison showed his potential from set pieces by delivering a dangerous free kick.

Romero just stayed onside and powered his header past Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

The Argentinian defender didn’t appear to be happy with being brought off after scoring his goal.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Martinez and many Tottenham fans will have been impressed with Romero’s brief performance against Brentford.

Whether or not he’s available for next weekend will depend on their concussion protocols.

Davinson Sanchez – who has been linked with an exit this summer – could be handed a surprise start after coming off the bench to replace Romero.