Clinton Morrison praised Ange Postecoglou for taking Cristian Romero off in the first-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Brentford on Sunday, despite the centre-back being left very unhappy with the decision.

Morrison was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live shortly after the Argentinian had given Tottenham the lead with a bullet header from a James Maddison free-kick at Brentford.

It would prove to be the last action for Cristian Romero in the game. Ange Postecoglou made the call to take the Argentinian off after he appeared to be struggling.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Romero had clashed with Bryan Mbeumo in the opening minutes. And it appeared that he was still struggling, despite being able to head home the opening goal.

Pundit backs Postecoglou over Romero substitution

Postecoglou embraced Romero as he left the field. But it was clear that the new vice-captain was not best pleased with the decision. He could be seen shortly after throwing something to the ground as he headed down the tunnel – presumably for further checks on his wellbeing.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Morrison suggested that the Tottenham boss made the right call.

“The manager has made the right decision there because Romero had been struggling a few times before heading the ball in,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“He’s not happy, he’s thrown his shirt off and gone down the tunnel.

“But if they win 0-1 and he goes home the match winner he will be happy.”

It was absolutely the right decision from Postecoglou to take Romero off. It is not a situation to take a risk with.

Obviously, it was not ideal for Tottenham. Davinson Sanchez had to come on to play alongside new Micky van de Ven. The Dutchman is a newcomer to the Premier League, while Sanchez has not had the easiest time over the last couple of years.

But Romero’s safety was ultimately the most important factor for the Tottenham boss to consider in the circumstances.

Hopefully, Romero makes a quick recovery whatever happens. But Postecoglou was definitely right to make the change.