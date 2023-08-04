Tottenham Hotspur are looking to offload Davinson Sanchez and a Champions League have tabled an offer which would benefit the club massively.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are happy to let Sanchez leave this summer as they continue their summer clearout.

Now, reports from Turkish publication Takvim have suggested that Galatasaray want to sign the defender. More so, they are happy to offer Spurs target Victor Nelsson in the deal.

The report goes on to say that Spurs thought £21million was too much for Nelsson. When they were not going to continue their pursuit of the player, Galatasaray came back with an ‘interesting offer’.

They reportedly offered Spurs £11million and Victor Nelsson in exchange for Sanchez, who cost the Lilywhites £42million.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Galatasaray make swap offer for Sanchez

This is a very interesting other for Spurs, especially due to the fact that they have wanted to sign Nelsson this summer.

Nelsson is hailed as a ‘leader‘ and he would definitely be a good option for Spurs. More so, it would be great for them to replace Sanchez with him.

The 24 year-old has won the league in Turkey and is still very young so has ages to grow to the potential that many believe he has.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has had some ‘amazing‘ moments for Spurs, but he has not been consistent enough and needs to move elsewhere.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Spurs look like they will be entertaining under Ange Postecoglou and it would definitely be great to get rid of some of their fringe players.

A swap deal, which reduces how much they have to spend on Nelsson, will no doubt be a very tempting offer for the North London club.