‘Licking their lips’: Journalist now explains why Celtic could soon be ‘untouchable’ in the SPL

Celtic have had a couple of close shaves in the league already this season.

The 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at Celtic Park resulted in the first dropped points of the season and Matt O’Riley’s last-minute goal at Fir Park prevented Brendan Rodgers‘ men from allowing another two points from going down the drain.

But the moment will come when Celtic are so far ahead that these kinds of results are going to be extremely rare.

That’s according to journalist, Peter Martin.

Celtic are set to be miles ahead of Rangers

According to Martin, Celtic could soon be so far ahead of the rest of SPFL that they are set to become ‘untouchable’.

The restructuring of the Champions League means that teams getting to the group stages could be guaranteed at least £60m before a ball is kicked.

With Celtic automatically qualifying for next season again, it seems that with the amount of money the club could rack up, they will be out of sight of Rangers and the rest very soon.

Martin said [PLZ Soccer], “This is where Celtic right now are licking their lips on it but Rangers will obviously have to you know keep a close eye on it and their strategy.

“If you get to the Champions League and you’re guaranteed £60 million and you look at the revenue that Celtic have been taking in over the last few years, they could be winning this league till Kingdom Come.

“Unless the whole structure changes, they will be out on their own in the next couple of years and untouchable by Rangers unless Rangers can get investment from somewhere that allows them to wrestle that title away from them.”

With Celtic’s financial health being consistent over the last two decades, extra revenue from the Champions League has helped them invest in the playing squad.

With record profits being announced last week, it is very daunting for the rest of Scottish football should the Hoops continue to qualify for Europe’s premier competition year in, year out.

The Celtic fans will not care a jot. They will be delighted if Celtic continue to dominate Scottish football but they also want to see improvements in Europe.

The Champions League restructuring and the extra money that goes with that could very well go a long way to help achieve that.

