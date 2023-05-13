TalkSPORT pundit backs 'world's best coach' to join Tottenham after Nagelsmann blow











TalkSPORT pundit Carlton Cole has claimed that Roberto De Zerbi would be a great manager for Tottenham Hotspur after hearing the latest on Julian Nagelsmann.

Spurs have been on the lookout for a new manager for over a month now. Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini were both shown the door, and Ryan Mason has been handed the job until the end of the season.

Among all the names linked with the Tottenham job, Nagelsmann seemed the most exciting, but it looks like the German will not be succeeding Conte in North London.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit tells Tottenham to appoint Roberto De Zerbi after Julian Nagelsmann blow

Multiple reports, including one from The Athletic, claimed last night that Julian Nagelsmann is out of the running to be the next Tottenham manager.

The German is a tremendous coach. He’s young, exciting and in many people’s view, is exactly what Tottenham need right now after the disappointments under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte.

However, it looks like Spurs don’t want him, and that has really upset the fans. Many are now wondering who they could possibly bring in to fill the void this summer. Cole thinks Roberto De Zerbi would be a great fit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking about how Spurs need a manager like Mauricio Pochettino again, Cole said on talkSPORT: “De Zerbi suits the bill for that. I’m sorry Brighton fans, De Zerbi is top, top class. He’s onto big things.

“I don’t think he’ll mind a gig like that (Tottenham job). He hasn’t had big money to spend at Brighton yet he has had so much success over there. Going to Spurs – it’s a bigger club obviously – and he has to re-perform what he has done this season with them, it will leave Spurs in a better place next season. He’ll be quite good.

“That could be a good fit but I doubt he’ll be going anywhere as obviously they (Brighton) are trying to get Europe League and he’ll probably won’t want to leave that project. But, money talks!”

Tottenham manager target Roberto De Zerbi – Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham really are in a mess, aren’t they?

We’re sure Daniel Levy has some sort of a plan, but after seeing him let Pochettino go to Chelsea and decide against talking to Nagelsmann, you wonder where this club is headed.

De Zerbi, branded as the ‘world’s best coach‘ by Brighton’s Yasin Ayari, would really be a fantastic option for Tottenham. He is young, exciting and unlike Nagelsmann, he has a bit of experience in the Premier League now.

The 44-year-old would be excellent, but we agree with Cole, it’s unlikely he will leave Brighton for Spurs, especially if the Seagulls finish higher in the table.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Show all