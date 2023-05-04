Jamie Redknapp reacts to rumours that Tottenham want to hire Xabi Alonso











Jamie Redknapp has reacted to rumours that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

The former Tottenham man spoke to Sky Sports and was full of praise for Alonso, labelling him a ‘classy guy’.

Tottenham are seemingly stepping up their search for a new manager ahead of the summer, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique in the frame to replace Antonio Conte.

Xabi Alonso has only emerged as a contender for the job this week after an impressive campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

Indeed, De Telegraaf claims that Alonso is now the front-runner to land the Spurs job this summer.

Now, Jamie Redknapp has reacted to the rumours and says he isn’t surprised that Tottenham want Alonso.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Redknapp on Alonso

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp feels there will be plenty of clubs interested in luring Alonso away from Leverkusen this summer.

“Since he’s gone there the transformation in that team has been astronomical so he obviously knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“Such a classy guy, classy player. I’m not surprised one bit that Tottenham are in for him but there’ll be a lot of other clubs as well.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Alonso joined Leverkusen back in October after managing Real Sociedad’s B team for three years.

The 41-year-old currently has them sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, with a Europa League semi-final against Roma to look forward to.

Of course, Alonso’s playing career speaks for itself as he picked up the biggest honours during spells with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But he’s still learning his trade as a manager and it would be a risk from Tottenham’s point of view to bring him in.

Nevertheless, Spurs are looking for a younger manager to head up a long-term project and in this regard, the Spaniard certainly fits the bill.

Show all