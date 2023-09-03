Pundit Leon Osman has just said that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has played his best game for the club.

Osman was on commentary for BBC 5 Live during a dominant performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Aston Villa appear to be one of the teams to beat in the Premier League this season.

After a disappointing opening-day defeat to Newcastle, they recorded back-to-back wins over Everton and Burnley.

However, they were no match for Liverpool today who put in a sensational performance.

After his brace against Newcastle last weekend, Klopp handed Darwin Nunez his first start of the season.

Partnered by Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah as part of Liverpool’s front three, the Uruguayan was brilliant.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He should have scored in the first half, but his shot cannoned off the post and into the back of the net via Matty Cash.

Nunez provided an assist for Salah in the second half and Osman suggested it was his best performance in a Liverpool shirt.

The £140,000-a-week forward will hope he can go from strength to strength after a tough first 12 months at Anfield.

He faces plenty of competition for his place right now but has surely done enough to keep his place in the side on the other side of the international break.

Osman raves about Liverpool star Nunez

The 24-year-old was part of a triple substitution in the second half and as he was going off, Osman said: “We’re talking about those three changes, I suppose in a week where you’re trying to keep Mo Salah as happy as possible, it’s no surprise that he was the striker that was left on the field.

“But the three that went off all contributed to this 3-0 score line.

“Especially Darwin Nunez who looked as good as I’ve seen him in a Liverpool shirt today, I thought he played excellently.”

Osman is the latest pundit to shower praise on Nunez after a fantastic few weeks for the Liverpool forward.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alan Shearer loved his brace against Newcastle, while fellow countryman Luis Suarez applauded his performance that day.

Nunez will hope that this spell of good form helps him establish himself as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice centre-forward.

That will be easier said than done especially considering the quality Liverpool had on the bench today ready to replace him.