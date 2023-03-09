Leicester eyeing Tierney may boost Arsenal hopes of Maddison deal











Arsenal have received a potential boost in their pursuit of James Maddison, with 90min reporting that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is amongst those interested in Kieran Tierney this summer.

From the outside, it appears increasingly likely that Tierney will leave the Emirates at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has gone from being a key player for the Gunners to struggling for much game-time at all following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

90min reports that Newcastle want the £25 million Scotland international. But Rodgers is also keen to take him to Leicester after working with Tierney at Celtic.

Leicester’s interest in Tierney may boost Arsenal hopes of Maddison deal

The Foxes are facing quite the rebuild this summer after a difficult campaign at the King Power Stadium. And Tierney would definitely be a fantastic signing if he can stay injury free.

Of course, one player who may be on the way out of Leicester this summer is Maddison. His contract expires at the end of next season. And, unsurprisingly, he is attracting a lot of interest.

One of the teams keen on signing the England international is Arsenal, with 90min reporting that the Gunners are monitoring the 26-year-old.

The Telegraph reported this week that Maddison will cost at least £60 million, with Tottenham amongst his admirers. So he will not come cheap. And Arsenal have certainly been prepared to spend money in previous windows.

So the opportunity to offer Tierney as part of a bid for Maddison could surely make sense for all parties.

This summer may represent the final chance to sell Maddison for a substantial fee. And if Tierney ends up being keen to leave, it could be an opportunity that works for Arsenal and Leicester.

Maddison is a ‘sensational‘ player. So if offering Tierney to the Foxes helps them, surely it is something Arsenal need to seriously consider.