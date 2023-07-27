Leeds United have yet to receive a bid for goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer despite his place in the side being under threat.

Journalist Graham Smyth was speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast about the young Frenchman.

Daniel Farke will be starting to be forming a picture in his mind of what his team will look like for next weekend’s game against Cardiff City.

He still has two friendlies to use before then to get a grasp on what team he’ll select, including this evening’s match against Nottingham Forest.

Even though they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Monaco at the weekend, Illan Meslier would have been glad to have been given another opportunity between the sticks.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

His confidence would have been at an all-time low after losing his place to Joel Robles under Sam Allardyce.

Leeds have thought they might lose Meslier this summer but have yet to receive a bid for him.

In fact, the £5m goalkeeper could now be starting to convince Farke he should be part of the squad next season.

This could make the next piece of business they do slightly awkward.

Leeds yet to receive Meslier bid

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Smyth said: “You’ve got an interesting situation haven’t you because [Illan] Meslier, who we all kind of thought he’s gone this summer, but nobody has come in with an offer to change the situation and [Daniel] Farke likes him, from what I’m told.

“You could have a situation where it’s Meslier versus [Karl] Darlow, or the final month of the transfer window will decide that actually it’s Darlow.”

Karl Darlow is expected to join Leeds United soon as he prepares to leave Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The 32-year-old hasn’t been required at St. James’ Park for some time but impressed on loan at Hull City last season.

However, Leeds manager Daniel Farke might now be hoping he doesn’t receive a bid for Meslier.

If he likes the Frenchman, he could be the ideal person to build his confidence back up next season.

Meslier has potential but needs minutes to return to his best and doing so in the Championship might be perfect for the 23-year-old.