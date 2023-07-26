Karl Darlow looks set for a move to Leeds United.

Fabrizio Romano has noted that an agreement is in place between Newcastle and Leeds for the transfer of the goalkeeper, and now, Eddie Howe has gone on the record to discuss this move.

Indeed, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the friendly against Chelsea, Howe admitted that Darlow to Leeds is a move that is very possible.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Darlow to Leeds

Howe was asked about the goalkeeper, and he admitted that we could see some movement on this front in the coming days.

“Yeah again that’s a possible one that might happen in the next few days. Karl would certainly go with our best wishes, he’s been an incredible servant to the football club, we value him highly, but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers,” Howe said.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Matter of time

It appears as though it’s just a matter of time before Darlow joins Leeds now.

Indeed, a manager doesn’t speak about a player in these types of terms unless a deal is very advanced, and Leeds supporters can now be fairly confident that they’ve got their man.

Of course, this is Leeds United we’re talking about, and, as ever, you can’t predict what the Whites are going to do next, but barring a real unforeseen turn of events, we should see Darlow join the Yorkshire club in the coming days.

What type of player will Leeds be getting here? Well, as Howe says, he’s a player Newcastle value highly, and while his time at St James’ Park is over, he’s still a very capable goalkeeper who will make Leeds that much better at the back.

This one appears to be on track to be announced fairly soon.