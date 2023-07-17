Leeds think they’re going to lose their ‘brilliant’ first-teamer this summer

Leeds United are expecting a tough and busy few weeks in the window as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Despite agreeing a deal with Chelsea to bring in Ethan Ampadu, the Whites know that a host of their best players could also leave before the summer is out.

The main name being mentioned at the moment in terms of an exit is Willy Gnonto. The exciting forward is wanted by Everton, although no deal has been agreed as yet.

And according to The Athletic, one player who Leeds now expect to follow Gnonto out of the door is goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Athletic claims that Leeds insiders are open to letting the young Frenchman leave. There is a sense that a move to new surroundings will do him good and after paying just £5m for him, Leeds hope to turn a big profit on Meslier.

The goalkeeper had a nightmare at times last season as Leeds eventually went down. However, he has produced big moment as well, with Alan Shearer among the pundits to laud him as ‘brilliant‘ at times.

It seems, then, that Leeds are very much preparing for a number of players to leave in the coming weeks.

Meslier can have a huge career

Illan Meslier was just unfortunate last year in being part of a team that just completely lost its way. He might have made the odd blooper but given how busy he was, it’s not surprising either.

Meslier can go from Leeds to a lot of clubs and build a big career for himself. If he can get set behind a better defence and then make saves when required, he can be a great stopper.

In goalkeeping terms he is very much still a baby. The future is bright for Meslier, whether it be at Leeds or elsewhere.