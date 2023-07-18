Leeds United still keen to sign ‘outstanding’ PL player, after rival move collapses

Leeds United still want to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer to solve their goalkeeper conundrum.

A report from the Northern Echo has shared more details on the 32-year-old’s future.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke will be quickly coming to terms with his squad ahead of the start of the Championship.

He’s already closing in on making his first signing, with Welsh international Ethan Ampadu set to join the club.

There have already been plenty of outgoing across the squad, with many players now out on loan for the upcoming season.

One player who has left on a permanent deal is Joel Robles, who ended the season as first-choice goalkeeper.

Confidence in Illan Meslier has dissipated as the campaign wore on and his future is now in doubt.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds now want to sign Karl Darlow to help lead them back to the Premier League.

There’s a catch though, as Newcastle are unwilling to budge on their asking price for the ‘outstanding’ shot-stopper.

Leeds want to sign Darlow this summer

The report from the Northern Echo explains that moves to both Hull City and Middlesbrough for Darlow have already collapsed this summer.

Newcastle are determined to earn a ‘significant transfer fee’ for the 32-year-old in this transfer window.

They go on to say that Leeds are still interested alongside Bournemouth and he currently has two years left on his current contract.

Nick Pope will be Newcastle’s number one next season and Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are still at the club.

This means Darlow has to move on if he wants to play football next year.

However, the problem seems to be with the club rather than the player not wanting a move.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Leeds will have parachute payments available, meaning they could potentially afford Darlow if they want him to be next season’s number one.

Darlow joined Hull for the second half of last season and performed very well and has more than 150 Championship appearances to his name.

He’s a very good option at this level and his experience could help restore some confidence in a very shaky Leeds defence.