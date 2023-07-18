Sky reporter shares live on air that 22-year-old could sign for Leeds today

Chelsea’s 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu could sign for Leeds United as early as today.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton, who shared this update in a live report.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly want a fee of around £12 million for the defender and Thornton confirmed Ampadu could have a medical at Leeds later today.

“We’re expecting signings to start coming in at Leeds United. Ethan Ampadu, that deal could get concluded later today, he could have a medical at Leeds.”

“Things will start to move in the right direction. This is an exciting time for Leeds United and a new path for the club.”

Ampadu was named in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US but it would seem he’s stayed behind as a deal advances.

With a lot of departures already in the window, Leeds fans will be very excited by the prospect of their first summer signing.

Ampadu would of course mark the first incoming under new boss Daniel Farke, the man tasked with returning Leeds United to the Premier League.

A player who has already returned to Leeds, Daniel James, would surely be keen to reunite with his Wales teammate at Elland Road and could foster a strong partnership.

Ampadu could mark an exciting new era for Leeds

A lot of changes are expected this season at Leeds, with Tim Thornton also confirming that there will be a big restructure in the club’s recruitment strategy.

“They’ve already appointed a new manager of course in Daniel Farke.”

“It means that recruitment can start now and there will be a lot of changes to the recruitment department, a whole restructure of that.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Although a deal is yet to be confirmed for Ampadu, the move could mark a new focus on signing younger players for the future.

Despite being just 22, the Welsh defender, who can also play in midfield, already has 43 caps for his national team.

Coupled with his experience playing in three different countries already in his career, he presents an experienced option for his age.

Leeds fans might have some reservations over the perceived lack of consistency in Ampadu’s career thus far, but his scattered experiences could prove to be a real positive.

Ampadu hasn’t previously played in the Championship but he does boast 60 appearances in the Serie A, 26 in the Premier League, and appearances in both the UEFA Champions and Europa League.