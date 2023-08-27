Romano says ‘world class’ 27-year-old has now accepted offer to join Leeds

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Leeds United have submitted an official bid for Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Romano shared the update on X and said a deal could be completed by next week.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Romano confirmed that negotiations are at the final stages and that Kamara has already accepted Leed’s offer.

Romano said: “Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara.

“Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers.

“Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted.”

And this is likely to be a very welcome update for Leeds fans following yesterday’s 4-3 win against Ipswich Town.

The win was the side’s first in the league under new manager Daniel Farke.

And with Joel Piroe already scoring his first Leeds goal on debut there was evidence of the good work the club are doing.

Leeds fielded a very attacking line up on the day, something akin to a 4-2-4, and that is perhaps necessary given the lack of midfield options

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray are doing an admirable job, but they do need support.

Romano says Leeds’ Kamara deal could be completed next week

The experience of 27-year-old Glen Kamara will be a strong addition to Leeds’ midfield.

And not only to the midfield, ‘world class’ Kamara’s experience should benefit a young squad across the board.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

If Romano’s report is true and Kamara is a Leeds player by next weekend then we could already see him play a role against Sheffield Wednesday.

Of course Leeds do travel to Salford City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, which Kamara may have an outside chance for.

After a productive week it seems that Daniel Farke is now moulding a Leeds squad much more in his own image.

With Joel Piroe signed, Nadiem Amiri said to be close, and Romano saying likewise Glen Kamara, Leeds will once again have a squad equipped for a promotion push.