Leeds transfer news: Weston McKennie asking price may scupper January move











Leeds United are now very sceptical about signing Weston McKennie in January due to Juventus’s asking price.

That’s according to The Athletic, who outlined Leeds’s plans for the final few days of the transfer window.

It’s now become clear that Jesse Marsch’s main priority at this point is to bring in another midfielder.

Leeds have also been targeting World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi this month.

Angers are desperate not to lose one of their best players as they face a relegation battle in France.

On the other hand, Juventus aren’t against selling McKennie this month.

Their problems off the pitch have forced their hand, and The Athletic state, ‘pulling in a fee for him would suit the ownership in Turin.’

McKennie was another player who featured at the World Cup, although he didn’t fare as well as Ounahi for the USA.

The 24-year-old started every game in Qatar, but failed to complete 90 minutes throughout the competition.

His time in Italy may now be coming to an end soon, but Leeds are unsure it’s the right deal at this time.

Leeds unsure on McKennie fee in January

The report from The Athletic says, ‘Juve will look to regain their balance now and the noise around McKennie indicates that trimming him from the wage bill and pulling in a fee for him would suit the ownership in Turin.

‘Leeds, at this point, remain sceptical about Juve agreeing to a price they can afford, with Juve rating him at over £20million.

‘A loan with an obligation to make the transfer permanent when the season ends would be one way of making the move more affordable.’

The ‘excellent’ midfielder has also attracted interest from Arsenal in the past few days.

Sky Italia believe McKennie has already agreed personal terms with Leeds, but the £20 million plus asking price is putting them off.

The defensive midfielder is an engine in the middle of the pitch, linking defence with attack seamlessly.

A loan deal in January would certainly suit Leeds, although given the number of clubs interested in McKennie, Juventus may wait for someone to match their valuation for a permanent move.

McKennie would certainly offer a high-quality alternative for Marsch, who has already been heavily backed this month.

