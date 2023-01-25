Arsenal now trying to sign ‘excellent’ player after he agrees terms with Premier League rival











Arsenal and Leeds could be set for a transfer tussle over Juventus central midfielder Weston McKennie.

The Daily Mail report that the American international has been made available on a loan deal with an obligation to buy deal.

Sky Italia claim that McKennie has agreed terms with Leeds, and now it is up to the Elland Road club to do a deal with Juventus.

And Italian outlet CdS claim that Arsenal are sniffing around McKennie as well, with their approach more likely to be successful if they press ahead.

Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arsenal and Leeds could battle for McKennie

McKennie of course caught the eye of many English football fans for the first time during the World Cup group stages.

He and potential new Leeds teammate Tyler Adams were exceptional in midfield as the USA earned a 0-0 draw against the Three Lions.

Jamie Carragher called his performance ‘excellent’ that night, and he could soon be showing that quality in the Premier League on a regular basis.

Weston McKennie has accepted Leeds United contract proposal, personal terms are not an issue – it's on Leeds and Juventus now 🚨⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC



The two clubs are discussing on conditions of the deal to understand how to proceed in new round of talks. pic.twitter.com/g1VCzzXtOP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports Juventus would like a fee topping 30 million euros (£26.4 million) if they are to let McKennie go this window.

They apparently deny they’ll be forced to offload players following their 15-point deduction, and they are appealing that decision.

Arsenal tried for a new central midfielder in the summer, but did not get one over the line and this month, they have prioritised swoops for Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard so far.

They could of course offer McKennie the chance to be in a title-chasing squad, while Leeds are battling relegation, but have a strong American contingent which could tip the balance.