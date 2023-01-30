Newcastle Transfer News: Jack Harrison wanted as AC Milan eye Allan Saint-Maximin











Newcastle United are open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they receive the right offer and would like Leeds’ Jack Harrison in his place.

The Magpies are set for a late flurry in the market as the window draws to a close. After selling Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon for big money. However, they’re also close to selling Jonjo Shelvey as well, meaning a new midfielder is wanted.

And according to 90Min, Newcastle could also be open to selling Saint-Maximin. There is reported interest from the UAE in the Frenchman. It comes despite Eddie Howe insisting at the weekend he had no plans on selling the winger.

Interestingly, 90Min claims that Newcastle would like to have a replacement lined up if they are to sell. That replacement, in the ideal world, would be Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

However, it’s suggested there might not be enough time to turn around a deal for the ‘amazing‘ Harrison right now. Leeds have had offers for the Englishman already, with the likes of Villa and Leicester both keen.

Newcastle are continuing to pursue other deals. They are locked in talks with Sheffield United over a potential deal to sign Sander Berge.

TBR’s View: Harrison deal is a long shot for Newcastle

There’s definitely something not quite right with Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle right now. He just doesn’t seem to be one of the main men anymore after initially being a potential superstar.

It wouldn’t make much sense to let him go, as Howe says. However, if there is a sniff they can get Harrison in in his place then it might happen.

Sadly, it seems a long shot now. With just over 24 hours to go until the window closes, it looks a hard task to get this one done. Leeds, too, will likely want big money – around £30m – for the winger.