Aston Villa transfer news: Leeds boss Marsch shares Harrison stance amid Villans links

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

On Saturday, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook said Unai Emery’s Villans are one of three teams eyeing the Whites ace.

As well as Villa, Leicester City are actively trying to sign Harrison, while Newcastle United also have an interest.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“Leicester are not the only club showing interest in Jack Harrison,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“Newcastle have had him on their radar as well, but I’m not sure they’ll sign both him and Anthony Gordon.

“Aston Villa were the other team mentioned to me with Harrison, so there is lots of interest surrounding him.

“But Leeds, on their part don’t want to sell him and £20m is well below the asking price.”

According to the Birmingham Mail, Emery would like to add a winger to his squad before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Spaniard also has a new striker and a midfielder on his wish list, though he said he can wait until the summer for the right targets.

‘We want to keep him’

Harrison has yet to sign a new contract at Elland Road, with his current deal expiring in 18 months.

However, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has made it clear he wants the 26-year-old to stay.

The pair embraced on the touchline close to the end of Saturday’s FA Cup win at Accrington Stanley.

“Listen, all I’ll say is, I really like Jack, first as a person,” Marsch told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever coached.

“We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well.

“I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.

“And I was just happy for him with all the things that are circulating that he was so clear, and sharp and good on the day.

“So that was the biggest reason for the hug.”

Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not surprising to hear that Marsch wants Harrison to stay. He’s a top talent.

However, with his contract expiring in 18 months, Leeds will have to make a decision if he doesn’t pen fresh terms.

Villa will certainly fancy their chances, although they’d have to compete with a Leicester side actively trying to sign him.

It has been reported that Leeds valued Harrison at £30m when previous interest has come in.

That seems a reasonable price for a player in the prime of his career and who’s shown he’s got what it takes in the top flight.