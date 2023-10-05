Leeds owner Larry Nance Jr. applauds £5m player after win over QPR last night

Larry Nance Jr. has congratulated Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier after he kept a clean sheet last night in the Championship.

Meslier took to social media after his side came away with a 1-0 win over QPR at Elland Road.

After a slightly shaky start to the season, Leeds are beginning to find some rhythm and are creeping up the table.

Struggling QPR were the latest visitors to Elland Road and couldn’t find a way past Illan Meslier and a solid Leeds defence.

Winger Crysencio Summerville scored the only goal of the match that saw Leeds climb to sixth in the table.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Daniel Farke will be pleased with how his side saw out the match but will know they should have put the tie to bed much earlier.

They dominated possession and took more than double the number of shots of the visitors.

However, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter couldn’t find the back of the net despite their recent good form.

Larry Nance Jr. was very impressed with Meslier last night as he helped Leeds claim another win.

The NBA star is now a partial owner of the club and will be hoping the £5m Frenchman can help his new team return to the Premier League.

Nance Jr. congratulates Meslier after Leeds win

Meslier posted on Instagram after the match and said: “Great victory tonight plus a clean sheet. Many thanks to the fans who came tonight.”

Basketball star and partial Leeds owner Larry Nance Jr. was in the comments on Meslier’s post and applauded his performance yesterday.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Nance Jr. is part of the ownership group that took over when 49ers Enterprises took full control of the club.

He said he was ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be part of the group that took over from Andrea Radrizzani.

The takeover process dragged on through the summer, causing Daniel Farke’s transfer plans to be slightly delayed.

However, he’s now got the squad he wants and will be eyeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Nance Jr. will be glad Meslier looks to be back to his best for Leeds after struggling towards the end of last season.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, despite Karl Darlow arriving in the summer, Farke has kept his faith in the Frenchman.

He could have been part of the exodus of Leeds players during the last transfer window but ended up staying put.

Meslier could end up earning another promotion with the side now if he can continue keeping clean sheets.