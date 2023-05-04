‘I would drop’: Manager who was considered for the Leeds job says he would drop £5m player if he was Allardyce











Simon Grayson has stated that he would drop Illan Meslier if he was the Leeds United manager.

Sam Allardyce has gone in at Leeds, and Grayson has taken his place on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast this week, and, as you can imagine, the big talking point on the show was Allardyce’s move to Elland Road.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic, Grayson was amongst those considered for the Leeds job after Javi Gracia was sacked, and the 53-year-old said that if he went back to Elland Road, his first big call would have been to drop Meslier.

Drop Meslier

Grayson gave his verdict on the £5m goalie.

“Someone asked me what I would do if I was going back, I would drop the goalkeeper straight away. He’s young, he’s vulnerable and he’s making too many mistakes. It might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but that’s what I would do because he’s costing the team too many points,” Grayson said.

Big Sam will do it

Grayson said that he would drop Meslier after his torrid spell between the sticks and we can’t help but think that Big Sam will do exactly the same.

Allardyce is a no-nonsense manager, when a player isn’t up to scratch he will let them know, and to say that Meslier hasn’t been at his best lately would be an understatement to say the least.

The French goalkeeper has dropped a number of clangers in recent games that have cost his team points, and it’s time for him to come out of the XI.

Factor in that Allardyce is already a fan of Joel Robles from their time together at Everton and all signs point towards Meslier being taken out of this side.

