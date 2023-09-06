Leeds really thought their £5m player would want out and end up leaving this summer

Leeds United were reportedly anticipating Illan Meslier’s departure this summer, with the club believing the goalkeeper would want to leave.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet noting that interest from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in Meslier didn’t materialise into a move.

Daniel Farke has endured a mixed start to life in the dugout at Leeds having picked up just one win in the Championship so far. He currently has Leeds sitting in 15th place after a huge amount of turnover in terms of playing staff over the summer.

Indeed, Leeds moved on a host of key players after suffering relegation from the Premier League, including the likes of Tyler Adams, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison and Robin Koch.

But they managed to keep hold of some of their best talents too, with Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier remaining at Elland Road.

Yet, it seems Leeds thought Meslier would move on over the summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds thought Meslier would leave

The Athletic reports that Leeds ‘anticipated’ Meslier would leave the club over the summer.

Indeed, the Whites even believed the Frenchman would want to move on.

Despite interest from Celta Vigo, Meslier has remained in Yorkshire and secured his place as Farke’s number-one goalkeeper.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Meslier endured a difficult end to the last season after he was dropped for Joel Robles under Sam Allardyce.

The 23-year-old made a series of errors leading to goals and was seriously lacking in confidence.

But the £5 million man has been fairly solid so far this season and has proven to be a capable goalkeeper during his time at Elland Road.

Leeds will be hoping Meslier can rediscover his best once again and help to propel them back into England’s top flight.