Leeds United are among the Premier League sides currently scouting Birmingham City midfielder George Hall.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Leeds and Liverpool are two teams regularly watching the teenager.

Leeds have developed a reputation for bringing in exciting young talent.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have been brilliant for the first-team this season.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t helped Leeds pick up as many points as they would have liked.

They dropped into the relegation zone at the weekend, with the pressure now on Javi Gracia for the final 10 games.

Leeds’s recruitment strategy should mean they fare very well going forward.

They’ve already got the likes of Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray impressing in the academy in a central role.

However, Leeds are now scouting George Hall after the 18-year-old broke into the Birmingham first-team this season.

They now want to get ahead of the competition and bring in a man currently following in Jude Bellingham’s footsteps.

Leeds scouting Birmingham youngster Hall

The report states that Leeds scouts were in attendance at the weekend, as Birmingham defeated Blackburn Rovers.

Hall was actually deployed in a more attacking role than usual, although the right-footed youngster has shown that versatility throughout the season.

Although he mainly plays through the middle, Hall has also featured on both wings.

Leeds were interested in a move for Hall in January, but a move never materialised.

The club believe that Hall is a ‘star in the making’, and the ‘explosive’ midfielder has a big future ahead of him.

Already a youth international with England, Hall is currently keeping several other exciting youngsters out of the Birmingham team.

A certain Jobe Bellingham is competing for that same spot in the squad, but Hall is very much holding his own right now.

Leeds will be scouting Hall with a potential summer move in mind, but right now top-flight survival will be their main concern.

Offering Hall a step up to the Premier League from the Championship could prove to be a big selling point.

Birmingham may not want to sell to Leeds if they’re divisional rivals next campaign.

