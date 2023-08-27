Pundit Michael Dawson was seriously impressed with Leeds United youngster Archie Gray against Ipswich Town yesterday.

Dawson was covering the match on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (26/8 3:22pm) and had a brilliant spectacle on his hands.

Leeds had a difficult task on their hands travelling to Portman Road to face newly-promoted Ipswich.

The hosts were full of confidence having won all three of their league matches before yesterday.

New signing Joe Rodon scored an unfortunate own goal before Leeds put together an unbelievable ten-minute spell.

Georginio Rutter finally showed his quality with an unbelievable solo goal before Wilfried Gnonto took the first step towards earning the trust of the Leeds fans once again with a goal.

Another new addition Joel Piroe found the back of the net after 19 minutes to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

Dawson was very impressed with Archie Gray’s involvement in Leeds’s third goal against Ipswich.

Dropping down to the Championship is never ideal for any club but has presented Gray with the perfect opportunity to kick off his senior footballing career.

Gray impresses for Leeds vs Ipswich

Commentating on Leeds’s third goal of the day, Dawson said: “[It’s] 3-1 and it’s Joel Piroe. The ball from Archie Gray is absolutely sensational.

“He picks the ball up just to the right-hand side in his own half and it’s a long, diagonal pass to [Luis] Sinisterra.

“He picks the ball up, he runs at Harry Clarke. Harry Clarke should really engage the ball, he doesn’t.

“He lets him get back into the box, chops inside on his right and whips this ball into the far post.

“The keeper [Vaclav] Hladky doesn’t cover himself in any glory. He palms it out and it’s Joel Piroe the debutant for Leeds, he gets his goal.”

Archie Gray’s performance for Leeds against Ipswich wasn’t a one-off yesterday.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He impressed on his debut against Cardiff City and the club are already looking at offering him a new deal.

Leeds didn’t make it easy yesterday and a 97th minute Conor Chaplin goal made the final few moments very nervy.

It was an important first league win of the season but Daniel Farke will hope to have a few new recruits in the squad before they face Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.