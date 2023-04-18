Leeds now keen to sign Lois Openda, he's matched Lionel Messi's goal tally this season











Leeds United have joined the race to sign RC Lens forward Lois Openda this summer.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato suggests Leeds are one of several teams interested in the 23-year-old forward.

Goals have started to become a real issue for Javi Gracia’s team.

They’re not scoring enough and are now shipping them at a terrifying rate.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier became the first Leeds goalkeeper to concede 11 goals in two league games last night.

Liverpool demolished Leeds at Elland Road after Crystal Palace put five past them the weekend before.

It means Gracia’s are sitting just above the relegation zone with a goal difference that continues to plummet.

They’re not been helped by a lack of action from their attacking options.

After an incredible start to the season, injuries have scuppered Rodrigo’s form.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford found the net against Crystal Palace, but it was only his third league goal of the campaign.

Record signing Georginio Rutter has struggled for minutes since his January arrival, let alone goals.

Leeds may pin their hopes on Lens forward Lois Openda next season if they stay in the Premier League.

The Belgium international’s sensational form earned him a trip to the World Cup and a comparison with Lionel Messi.

Leeds want Lens forward Openda

The report from Foot Mercato states that, ‘According to our information, many recruiters make the trip to each RC Lens match at Bollaert to observe the performance of the Artesian club’s No. 11.

‘Several English clubs including Leeds United, AS Monaco, OM, Italian clubs including Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and several German teams are seduced by the explosive profile of Loïs Openda.’

Openda is incredibly quick, something that has been noticed by his teammates and Ligue 1 opponents.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Strasbourg’s Alexander Djiku said: “We know just how quick he is! We had to anticipate more than usual and defend on the back foot to deny him space!”

While his Lens teammate Adrien Thomasson added: “He’s so quick! It’s a real weapon for us. But even when he doesn’t have the ball, he keeps opponents busy and helps us move up the pitch, he’s very important to us.”

Both Openda and Lionel Messi have 15 league goals this season, which is an impressive tally.

Leeds need a player like Lens forward Openda next season, regardless of who’s in charge and which league they’re playing in.

Realistically, they only have a chance of securing his signature if they’re a top-flight team.

