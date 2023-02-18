Tim Sherwood issues brutal Patrick Bamford verdict as Leeds lose at Everton











Leeds United slipped to 19th in the Premier League table following their dismal 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

The Whites have lost the first of two consecutive relegation six-pointers, with Southampton coming up next week.

Seamus Coleman got the hosts’ winner against Leeds in the 64th minute, capitalising on an Illan Meslier error.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Whites keeper failed to cover his near post, allowing the Toffees captain to emphatically rifle home from an angle.

Leeds’ attack was particularly below par, with Michael Skubala’s charges failing to land a single shot on target.

Patrick Bamford endured a particularly difficult afternoon, failing to get a sniff of goal throughout the match.

The £70,000-a-week forward often looked isolated and the Everton defenders easily kept him at bay.

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood couldn’t help but comment on how much Bamford was struggling.

“Bamford is a shadow of his former self,” he told Soccer Saturday in the second half (18/2/23, 16:33).

“Everton are defending well but they are nowhere near being in control.”

Leeds v Saints now one of the biggest games in Whites’ recent history

Things have really taken a turn for the worse at Leeds United.

Just a few months ago, Whites fans were celebrating a 3-0 win over Chelsea and dreaming of a fruitful campaign.

Now, Leeds are in the bottom three, looking devoid of inspiration and struggling in pretty much every position.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Worse still, the Whites are still no closer to appointing a new permanent manager.

You can’t help but wonder whether any coaches thinking of taking the job might’ve been put off by this latest display.

As Beren Cross noted on Leeds Live, ‘when the system fails, Bamford often looks like one of the poorest cogs on the field.’

Fingers crossed Leeds can put this game behind them and kick on, starting with Southampton next week.

That game is now arguably one of the biggest in the Elland Road outfit’s recent history.