Leeds now closing in on signing 25-year-old very soon, but there’s a problem

Leeds United have now reached an agreement with Genk over the signing of forward Joseph Paintsil.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna who provided an update on the Ghanaian international.

Daniel Farke will be glad to have a new player potentially arriving at Elland Road very soon.

His team put in a great performance to beat unbeaten Ipswich Town 4-3 on Saturday.

After months of waiting, Georginio Rutter finally scored the first goal of his Leeds career.

It was a wonderful solo effort that was quickly followed up by Wilfried Gnonto and new signing Joel Piroe finding the back of the net.

Luis Sinisterra scored the eventual winner and could now be joined by another forward very soon.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Leeds are said to have an agreement to sign Joseph Paintsil very soon.

However, nothing seems to ever go smoothly at Elland Road and there’s a potential problem that needs to be resolved before a transfer can be completed.

Leeds reach agreement for Paintsil

In a message on social media, journalist Santi Aouna said: “Leeds and Genk have an agreement for the transfer of Joseph Paintsi‼️

“The player has an agreement in personal terms.

“But the agent and the player arguing with Genk over a Loyalty Payment.”

For the first time in a long time, Leeds don’t look like they desperately need a striker.

Joel Piroe has been brilliant in the Championship and should hit the ground running while Rutter finally broke his scoring duck.

Patrick Bamford will hope to return to full fitness after the international break after picking up a hamstring injury in their final pre-season game.

However, adding Joseph Paintsil to the squad will provide important competition if Leeds are going to push for promotion.

Photo by Sebastien Smets / Photonews via Getty Images

Leeds reaching an agreement with Genk for Paintsil is a good sign, but a problem with his loyalty payment is far from ideal.

Farke will want any issue ironed out as quickly as possible to avoid the move not happening before Friday’s deadline.

Glen Kamara is another player they would like to bring in this week, while a midfielder likened to Jude Bellingham is also on the list.