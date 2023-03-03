Josko Gvardiol to Leeds United claims emerge with Chelsea and Tottenham keen











Josko Gvardiol is already emerging as one of the top transfer targets for the big clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The RB Leipzig defender enjoyed a fine World Cup in the winter to enhance and already glowing reputation. There is now expected to be a transfer scramble to land the young defender, with a number of Premier League teams keen.

We already know that both Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in Gvardiol. Pep Guardiola has also shown an interest at Manchester City, while Real Madrid are high on him as well. Liverpool, too, have expressed a desire to sign him.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, in a report from The Times today claiming Chelsea and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Gvardiol, there is the interesting mention of Leeds United.

The Times writes how under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds came close to signing Josko Gvardiol while he was with Dinamo Zagreb. It’s suggested that under Bielsa, Leeds had watched Gvardiol a number of times ahead of making a move.

Despite pitching how he would evolve at Leeds, Gvardiol chose Leipzig instead. Of course, in hindsight, that move looks like the right decision.

It’s claimed in the same report that if Chelsea or Spurs can’t get him this summer, then Gvardiol will only be allowed to leave for a £97m release clause from 2024 onwards.

TBR’s View: A case of what might have been for Leeds and Josko Gvardiol

Well well well. What a signing this would have been for Leeds. Gvardiol is now one of Europe’s top defenders and looks to be on his way to the very best clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea push along with the deal this summer. £97m seems a lot of money to pay for someone a year down the line. You’d imagine, then, that Todd Boehly will fund a slightly cheaper move this summer.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images