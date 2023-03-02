Chelsea have now moved ahead of Tottenham in race to sign 'incredible' player











Chelsea have now moved ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol when the summer transfer window opens.

The RB Leipzig defender shone during the 2022 World Cup as Croatia came third to follow up their runners-up medal in 2018.

He also caught the eye in the Champions League recently, when he scored to earn Leipzig a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The defender will be hoping to help the Bundesliga outfit cause an upset by finishing the job in the return leg later this month.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea now ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol

The Times reports that Chelsea have now renewed their interest in the centre half, on the back of a lavish January of spending.

They face competition from City as well as Tottenham, and all interested parties need to be aware of a release clause which comes into effect in 2024.

From next January, Gvardiol apparently has a £97 million release clause, which may not necessarily put Chelsea off but would surely put him beyond Spurs.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic is a big fan and has called Gvardiol the “best central defender in the world”, after a recent game with Belgium.

He also said of the defender: “He is so strong, confident and elegant at the same time, and does everything with incredible ease.”

It is no surprise that Gvardiol is hot property and would command a huge fee in 2024, and Spurs do need someone if that ilk but it is a case of whether they can afford him.