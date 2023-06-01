Leeds make first move to get 40-year-old manager, he'll cost them £2m











Leeds United have made their first move to appoint Carlos Corberan as they prepare for life in the Championship.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more details as Leeds ponder who should be in charge next season.

Whenever a Premier League team has three different permanent managers in a season, it never tends to end well.

Jesse Marsch got off to a great start before going on a perilously long winless streak.

He was finally dismissed with Michael Skubala put in caretaker charge for back-to-back matches against Manchester United.

Eventually, Javi Gracia was tasked with keeping Leeds in the top flight, but he only made the team’s defence worse.

Sam Allardyce had four games to save Leeds but managed to earn just a single point as they were relegated on the final day.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds may now make a move to bring Carlos Corberan back for their upcoming Championship campaign.

He was Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant before guiding Huddersfield Town to a play-off final two seasons later.

Leeds make first move for Corberan

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Leeds have made ‘early soundings’ about hiring Corberan.

It’s understood he has a £2m release clause in his current contract at West Brom.

They also believe that Leeds were keen to speak to Corberan when Marsch was sacked but he instead signed an improved contract at The Hawthorns.

Few available managers will know Elland Road as well as Corberan.

He was at the club during a very successful time for Leeds and has already helped them get promoted to the Premier League before.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, taking over at a club that has just been relegated is a very different task.

There’s expected to be a lot of outgoings and Corberan will have his work cut out putting together a squad capable of going straight back up.

The ownership at the club also needs to be resolved and that could affect their summer budget.

Leeds need to move fast to appoint a permanent coach and Corberan would be a very good option.

Whether they take it up or not is yet to be seen.

Show all