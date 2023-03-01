Pep Guardiola very impressed by £25m player Tottenham reportedly want to sign











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola picked out Alex Scott for praise after beating Bristol City 3-0 last night.

Guardiola guided his team into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a double from Phil Foden and a long-ranger from Kevin de Bruyne.

The Spaniard told Bristol World after the game that Scott was among the opposition players who impressed him on the night.

Tottenham are among the clubs who have been linked with the Englishman already ahead of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola praises reported Tottenham target Alex Scott

“They’re a solid team and they are so aggressive,” said Guardiola of Bristol City. “They win their duels.

“(Matty) James is a really good player. The young Alex Scott is apparently a young talented player as well. I was expecting (Anis) Mehmeti; I didn’t know he didn’t play.

“The wingers are so fast, (Sam) Bell. All of them, they made a really good impression.”

View Instagram Post

Speaking on The Football Terrace about the teenager, journalist Ben Jacobs said in January: “Alex Scott is inevitably going during the summer. Lots of clubs are looking at him. Bristol City to do anything in the summer would be looking for an all-in package of £25 million or more.”

Spurs may well have watched Scott’s performance last night against elite opposition with interest as they consider whether to make a move.

Their transfer strategy will be greatly influenced by Antonio Conte’s future, as it remains far from certain that the Italian will stay beyond the end of the season.

Conte tends to take a lot of convincing over young players and if he stays in charge, Djed Spence should prove a cautionary tale for any talented Championship player moving to Spurs.