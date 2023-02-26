Newcastle considering move for 'exceptional' £25m Spurs target











Newcastle United could make a move to sign Alex Scott, with the Magpies viewing the Tottenham Hotspur target as a player with an ideal profile for their squad, according to a report from The Sun.

A host of Premier League sides are monitoring the 19-year-old. He has been in superb form for Bristol City. He is yet to score. But he has contributed five assists for Nigel Pearson’s side in the Championship this season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Sun reports that Spurs, Wolves, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are all admirers of the teenager. But he will not come cheap, with the Robins setting an asking price of £25 million.

And it appears that Newcastle have now joined the race to sign Scott.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Sun reports that the Magpies view Scott as someone who fits their criteria. They, of course, have been incredibly smart with their spending since the new owners came in.

Scott looks to have a very bright future ahead. He can play in a number of roles in the middle of the park. And it appears to be a matter of time before he is playing at the highest level.

Pearson – who was in caretaker charge of Newcastle earlier in his coaching career – himself has described Scott as ‘exceptional‘.

With Eddie Howe at the helm, Scott will surely be extremely tempted by the chance to join Newcastle. The Magpies’ progress has been rapid so far. And they have not yet turned to bringing in superstar signings.

Scott will surely want to move where he is likely to play. But much will also come down to who is prepared to offer Bristol City a fee they are happy with.

Newcastle arguably have the potential to tick both boxes. They obviously have the funds to make a big bid. But they may also be able to present Scott with a promising pathway towards regular game-time.