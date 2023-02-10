Leeds United insiders refusing to panic in new manager search after Manchester United fightback











Leeds United are now not willing to rush the appointment of a new manager to replace Jesse Marsch, according to a report from iNews.

The Whites were pushing to get someone in to replace Marsch before the trip to Old Trafford in midweek. Andrea Radrizzani had even tweeted out to suggest he wanted someone appointed.

However, iNews is now reporting that club insiders are willing to be patient to get the right man. And the performance at Old Trafford under Michael Skubala has given the board fresh hope that there is no immediate rush to get that new manager in the door.

Instead, it’s claimed that Leeds insiders are willing to bide their time to get the right man. Rather than rushing and making the wrong appointment, the Leeds hierarchy want to ensure the right manager is in place both for the short-term fight with relegation and then beyond.

Leeds are believed to have approached and been rejected by both Marcelo Gallardo and Andoni Iraola. The Whites are also keeping tabs on Feyenoord manager Arnie Slot, who is open to speaking to the club.

TBR’s View: Leeds right to take their time in new manager search

Going down simply isn’t an option for Leeds right now. After spending so much money in the summer and then again in January, it would be a nightmare.

It makes sense, then, for the club to take their time and get the right manager in place.

The names they’re looking at are high calibre and appear to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bielsa and Marsch before them. Essentially, it’s a case of Leeds doing their best due diligence and making the best decision based on all the information available.

Skubala has clearly settled things down a bit. And with another game against United to come this weekend, the under-21 coach will be looking for a similar performance.