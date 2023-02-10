'Incredible' manager has just rejected the Leeds job











Marcelo Gallardo has rejected the opportunity to take over as manager of Leeds.

That is according to a report by Argentine outlet TYC Sports, who claim that Andrea Radrizzani is a huge fan of the former River Plate manager.

But Gallardo does not want to take over a club in the middle of the season and is in no rush to get back into football right now.

He also has concerns over the fact he cannot speak English, which would make communicating with his squad tougher, even if Marcelo Bielsa used a translator at Elland Road.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Gallardo has rejected Leeds

Radrizzani said earlier this week that he would make an appointment by now, but the timeframes he has set on Twitter have now passed.

In the meantime, Leeds performed incredibly well at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Wednesday night, racing into a 2-0 lead before drawing 2-2.

The Whites host the same opponents on Sunday afternoon and it would be ideal if the club had an appointment made by then.

Not yet ..need more time. Let s support the lads now. Keep you posted — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 8, 2023

Back in 2019, Pep Guardiola told Argentine television: “What Gallardo has done with River is incredible. Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them.

“I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”

He is River Plate’s most successful manager in their history and has been described as ‘legendary‘ at the Argentine giants, but it does not seem like he will be taking over at Elland Road, as the search continues.