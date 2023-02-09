Leeds manager search: Romano says Iraola won't be joining Whites











Leeds United remain in pursuit of a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this week.

The Whites parted company with the American following the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Leeds hotseat in recent days.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

However, two of the Elland Road’s reported top targets have now dropped out of contention.

Carlos Corberan has penned a long-term contract extension with West Bromwich Albion.

This led to Leeds reportedly turning their attentions to Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola.

On Wednesday, there were conflicting reports regarding the 40-year-old’s stance towards a move to Elland Road.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Iraola won’t be joining Leeds after all.

The transfer insider said he would be staying at Rayo despite having held talks with the Elland Road hierarchy.

Andoni Iraola, now set to stay at Rayo Vallecano despite Leeds United job talks. ⚪️⛔️ #LUFC



Arne Slot on Leeds links: “I’ve read the news but I haven’t seen anything on my phone. What will I do when a message comes in from Leeds? Open the message”, tells @ESPNNL. pic.twitter.com/jMPK1V2vLN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2023

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague also said Iraola to Leeds was no longer happening.

He told BBC Sport that Rayo had blocked the Whites’ approach for their head coach.

Small consolation

Another blow for Leeds in their pursuit of a new manager.

If it’s any consolation, Iraola seemed to want the job, but his current employers didn’t grant him permission.

Iraola is a “very smart” manager who plays exciting attacking football, similar to that of Marcelo Bielsa.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He’d have been a great shout for Leeds, but sadly they must now look elsewhere.

Could Arne Slot be the next permanent manager in the Elland Road dugout?