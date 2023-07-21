The outgoings at Leeds United aren’t over yet.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Brendan Aaronson have already departed, but there are a few big names that still need to go.

One player who is geared up for a departure this summer is Illan Meslier. The Frenchman has made plenty of noise about getting out of Elland Road this summer, and according to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, everyone at Leeds is ready for Meslier to go.

Smyth says Leeds won’t be too upset to lose Meslier now, claiming that they’ve had plenty of time to adapt to the idea of losing Meslier after he made it clear earlier this summer that he was looking for a move.

Leeds not worried about Meslier going

Smyth spoke about the ‘brilliant’ goalkeeper.

“I don’t think they’d be too upset to be honest if a bid came in for Meslier because of the noises he’s made, everyone has had the adaptation period to get used to the idea of him going, so maybe that’s not such a difficult one,” Smyth said.

Need a replacement

Leeds may not be too worried about losing Meslier, but the reality is that they need to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Having a good goalkeeper is paramount for any team wanting to push for promotion, and after losing Joel Robles and potentially losing Meslier, Leeds do not have a clear number one.

Yes, a deal for Karl Darlow is in the works, but Bournemouth’s links to the Newcastle goalkeeper lately have been growing stronger and stronger.

Meslier may be on his way out, and if he is to go, Leeds will need to get someone else through the door as soon as possible.