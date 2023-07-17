Leeds United believe they will be able to keep hold of winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer amid interest from Premier League sides.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic which shares more details about the Italian’s future.

It’s been a fast adjustment period for Leeds as they return to the Championship this summer.

New manager Daniel Farke has new ownership to work alongside and will likely have a whole new set of players to coach.

Already the likes of Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen have departed either on loan or permanently.

Leeds have one of the strongest groups of young players in English football right now and plenty of them will be given opportunities to shine next season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, there’s one player, in particular, Farke could be desperate to hold onto.

Winger Wilfried Gnonto has already been linked with leaving Leeds, but keeping him is now a priority for the club.

So much so, that they’re willing to improve his current contract to convince him to stay.

Keeping Gnonto a priority for Leeds this summer

The report from The Athletic suggests that Gnonto doesn’t have a release clause which will make it more difficult for other clubs to sign him.

They suggest that ‘the club genuinely see Gnonto as someone they can retain’ which is very encouraging.

Leeds believe they can do this by tying the Italian down to a new deal which would see him given a pay rise.

This would only be fair for a player who would be given increased responsibility next season if he stayed.

The ‘exceptional’ winger made 24 league appearances last season, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

In theory, his workload could be nearly doubled if he became a regular in the Championship next season.

Leeds keeping Gnonto would be a real sign of their intentions to return immediately to the Premier League.

Given the interest from clubs in the top flight, there’s a belief around the league that he’s already good enough to play at that level.

Daniel Farke is now starting to concentrate on incomings too and may be closing in on his first signing.