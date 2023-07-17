Leeds are close to making their first signing of the summer, Chelsea’s 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who said the centre-back is lined up to join on a permanent deal from West London.

Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

“Terms are still to be finalised but well advanced.”

The Wales international reportedly has interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain but Leeds are said to be the only team that have made a bid.

Ampadu has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for their pre-season tour of the US but could now stay behind as deal advances.

Chelsea are thought to want a fee of around £12 million to let Ampadu leave the club permanently and end a six-year spell with the club.

Despite his long tenure at Chelsea, Ampadu has only made 12 senior appearances for the side and just one of those has come in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Ampadu could be reunited with Dan James at Leeds

If Ethan Ampadu becomes Daniel Farke’s first summer signing he’ll be reunited with Wales international teammate Daniel James, who has returned from a loan spell at Fulham.

Ampadu himself has been loaned out four times by Chelsea and spent the 2022/23 season in Italy with Serie A side Spezia Calcio.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The defender, who can also play in midfield, made 34 appearances for Spezia last season and scored a solitary goal for the club.

Despite never previously playing in the Championship, Ampadu does boast 25 Premier League appearances during a loan spell at Sheffield United, albeit in a season they were relegated.

If a deal is completed Leeds fans will hope that Ampadu can enjoy a much longer spell with their side and add to a promotion bid this season.

His versatility will really appeal to Daniel Farke, although the Welsh international will want to nail down a starting spot in one position.

It’s almost been a curse throughout his career as he’s been shifting into different roles without being able to master any of them.

Farke’s side have already seen the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson leave the club and fans will hope that this signing will be the start of several arrivals.

Leeds were credited with interest in Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel over the weekend but are said to face competition for his signature.